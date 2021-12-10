FF boys' hockey calm Storm

The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team continues to rack up quite the electricity bill as they improve to 4-0 on the season after defeating Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1, in Thursday’s home game at the Community Arena.
By this season’s standard the Otters got off to a convervative start until offensive ace Michael DeBrito broke the seal at 8:08 of the first period scoring his eighth goal of the season, assisted by Kellen Stenstrom to go up 1-0 over the Storm. Then two minutes later at 10:08, Isaac Johnson would keep the game’s momentum going in the Otters’ favor putting one in the net with assists from Carter Thielke and Colin Becker to make it 2-0.
After an uncharacteristically slow second period for the Otters that saw even shots on goal, Fergus Falls would come out gunning in the third period with Landon Thacker scoring his second goal of the year at 5:42 assisted by Stenstrom, increasing the lead to 3-0. Then at 4:28 Johnson would net his second goal of the night, fourth on the year, unassisted after bringing the puck up the left side to make it 4-0. At 5:42 Kellen Stenstrom from behind the net would then find Landon Thacker for his second goal of the game, third of the year to push the Otters’ lead to 5-0. The Storm would then fire back late in the game to avoid the shutout as Braden Kuklok fed Gunnar Jacobson the puck to make it 5-1, before Fergus Falls’ Carter Thielke lit the lamp to end all scoring at 15:03 assisted by Isaac Johnson for the 6-1 final.
“(We) had a good first period. Sauk Rapids-Rice did a good job taking lanes away and slowing us down through the second but we responded with a great third period,” said Otters head coach Mike Donaghue after the game. “Isaac Johnson was strong in the puck with three points and creating a lot of chances and Landon Thacker stepped up with two goals for us.”
Otter goalie Ben Swanson had another strong night guarding the net stopping 23 of 24 shots on goal, while forcing 32 of their own at the Storms’ goalie Cole Young.
The Otters will continue their home stand Saturday for their Parents Night at the Community Arena against Hutchinson slated for a 2 p.m. start.
