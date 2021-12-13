The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team continued their scorched-earth campaign Saturday at home, improving to 5-0 on the season with a big win over Hutchinson, 7-1.
As has been their modus operandi this season the Otters got off to a blistering pace with Isaac Johnson scoring at 3:15 of the first period assisted by Michael DeBrito and Landon Thacker to jump out to the 1-0 lead. Next, Carter Thielke would keep the lights on, putting one in the net at 6:50 assisted by Cole Zierden and Isaac Johnson, increasing Fergus Falls’ lead to 2-0. The final goal of the opening stanza would come toward the end of the period as Kellen Stenstrom kept the offense rolling, scoring at 16:57 assisted by Andrew Johnson, making it 3-0.
In the second period it was all DeBrito early as he added another goal to his resume at 3:11 assisted by Isaac Johnson for the 4-0 lead, before Hutchinson escaped the shutout at 4:00 with Emmet Reiter scoring, assisted by Brady Knorr and Gunnar Bick, bringing the scoring tally in favor of the Otters, 4-1. The final goal of the second period would come at the 9:24 with Jax Katzenmeyer assisting Leighton Buckmeier, pushing Fergus Falls’ lead to 5-1.
The final two goals of the game came in the third period at 2:53 with Zierden lighting the lamp assisted by Isaac Johnson (6-1), followed by Isaac Johnson scoring his second of the game at 13:53 assisted by DeBrito and Andrew Johnson, for the 7-1 final.
Once again Ben Swanson was like a wall in the net as the Otters stopped 25 of 26 shots on goal while Hutchinson stopped 25 of 32.
“Another good win for our guys. Got off to a good start and never looked back. We did a nice job defensively keeping things to the outside. The PP was 3/3 and our PK was 100% as well, ” said Otters head coach Mike Donaghue. “Isaac Johnson had a great game and Leighton Buckmeier scored his first varsity goal. The JV won their third game in a row and are playing some great hockey as well.”
The Otters will lace up the skates again Tuesday as they host Central Lakes Conference foe Brainerd at 7:15 p.m.
