A well-timed goal in the third period allowed the hosting Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team to claim a 3-2 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral Tuesday at the Fergus Falls Community Ice Arena.
The teams played a scoreless first period, but the Crusaders would get on the board at 1:02 in the second on a Cullen Hiltner goal. The Otters responded 18 seconds later as Michael DeBrito lit the lamp on passes from Isaac Young and Carter Thielke. Thielke would put the Otters ahead with a goal at 7:11 with assists from Young and Ian Richards.
In the third period, Cathedral tied the game at 1:43, but a goal from Cole Zierden at 11:01 with an assist from Colin Becker gave the game to the home team.
“Hard fought game. Our penalty kill really stepped up their game tonight,” Otters head coach Mike Donaghue said.
Ben Swanson got the win in net for Fergus Falls as he had 32 saves, while the Otters had 41 shots on goal.
The Otters will head out on the road to take on rival Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
