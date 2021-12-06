The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team has been off to a stellar start since the season kicked off and Saturday at the Community Arena in Fergus Falls was no different as the Otters pummeled Willmar 12-0, highlighted by offensive standout Michael DeBrito punishing the Cardinals’ defense, scoring four goals, including the 100th point of his career.
“Michael had four goals, one assist and his fifth point of the game, it was the 100th of his career, quite a milestone,” said Otters head coach Mike Donaghue. “It was a sound team effort from the start of the game. (We) scored three PP goals and one SH goal.”
The Otters wasted no time getting to work scoring five goals in the first period, the first by Carter Thielke at 8:13 assisted by Isaac Johnson and goalie Ben Swanson to take a 1-0 lead. The second goal would follow at 12:32 by Cole Zierden assisted by Thielke and Owen Babolian to increase the Otters’ lead to 2-0, before DeBrito notched his first of the night at 14:13 assisted by Andrew Johnson to go up 3-0 over the Cardinals. At 16:17 Shane Zierden would increase Fergus Falls’ lead to 4-0 assisted by Jax Katzenmeyer before DeBrito ended scoring in the period with his second goal of the game, giving the Otters the 5-0 advantage assisted by Kellen Stenstrom and Landon Thacker.
In the second period DeBrito would keep the Otters’ offensive avalanche going, recording a hat trick 20 seconds in, assisted by Thacker and Stenstrom as the Otters ballooned their lead to 6-0. Then at 1:36 of the period Isaac Johnson would light the lamp making the score 7-0 assisted by Cole Zierden before Stenstrom steam-rolled two successive goals, the first at 7:16 assisted by Colin Becker and Thacker (8-0), and the second at 16:24 assisted by DeBrito, upping the score to 9-0 before the close of the period.
Early in the third period DeBrito would score his fourth and final goal of the game 36 seconds in assisted by Andrew Johnson and Thacker for the 10-0 Otters advantage, followed by a goal from Griffin Babolian at 6:50 assisted by Brayden Nelson (11-0) before Joey Johnson lit the lamp assisted by Andrew Johnson and Colin Becker for the 12-0 final.
If the Otters continue at their current pace they should look to invest in some low-energy bulbs because they’re going to rack up quite the electric bill.
Fergus Falls will now travel to Bernick’s Arena on Tuesday to face Sartell at 7:15 p.m. in Sartell.
