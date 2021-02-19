The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team avenged an earlier season loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday as the Otters scored four goals in the second period to pick up a 6-2 Central Lakes Conference victory.
Alexandria jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period as Josiah Gronholz tallied two goals. The Otters fired back with two of their own as Isaac Johnson flipped the puck into the net off a Cole Zierden pass at 9:38 and Carter Thielke was the benefactor of another Zierden pass as Thielke tied the game with 1:13 remaining in the first stanza.
The Otters took control of the game in the second period as they kept the buzzer sounding with four goals. The first came on an unassisted goal by Sterling Andrews, while Isaac Young followed with an unassisted goal of his own in the first four minutes. Johnson tallied his second goal of the game at 13:18 as Zierden completed his playmaker and Ian Richards was credited with an assist. Young concluded the scoring in the game with an unassisted goal with five second remaining in the second.
“We had a great team win tonight,” Otters head coach Mike Donaghue said. “We got down 2-0 early and scored six straight. All the guys committed to our plan and executed it. (Ben) Swanson rebounded well after giving up two early ones and provided the backbone we needed.”
Swanson finished the night with 21 saves, while the Otters placed 27 shots on goal.
The Otters will continue down the road as they travel to take on Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
