BRECKENRIDGE — The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey blasted the Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades as three players recorded hat tricks in a 14-0 victory Tuesday.
The Otters started the scoring with a goal by Kellen Stenstrom. Michael DeBrito would follow with a goal a minute later and add another before the end of the period to give Fergus Falls a 3-0 lead.
In the second period, the Otters piled on eight goals. Colton Partain started the scoring less than a minute into the new period. Cole Zierden tallied his first goal of the night, followed by a Logen Schake goal. Zierden ripped another puck into the Blades net before Debrito recorded his hat trick to mak the game 8-0. Still in the middle stanza, Stenstrom recorded his second goal of the evening followed by a goal from Mathew Niblock. Debrito would end all scoring in the period with his fourth goal to give Fergus Falls an 11-0 lead.
In the final period, Carter Thielke joined the scoring barrage with his first goal, while Zierden and Stenstrom each tallied a goal to record a pair of hat tricks.
The Otters will be back in action at home as they welcome in Wadena-Deer Creek at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.