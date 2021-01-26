BRECKENRIDGE — The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey blasted the Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades as three players recorded hat tricks in a 14-0 victory Tuesday.

The Otters started the scoring with a goal by Kellen Stenstrom. Michael DeBrito would follow with a goal a minute later and add another before the end of the period to give Fergus Falls a 3-0 lead.

In the second period, the Otters piled on eight goals. Colton Partain started the scoring less than a minute into the new period. Cole Zierden tallied his first goal of the night, followed by a Logen Schake goal. Zierden ripped another puck into the Blades net before Debrito recorded his hat trick to mak the game 8-0. Still in the middle stanza, Stenstrom recorded his second goal of the evening followed by a goal from Mathew Niblock. Debrito would end all scoring in the period with his fourth goal to give Fergus Falls an 11-0 lead.

In the final period, Carter Thielke joined the scoring barrage with his first goal, while Zierden and Stenstrom each tallied a goal to record a pair of hat tricks.

The Otters will be back in action at home as they welcome in Wadena-Deer Creek at 5 p.m. Saturday.

