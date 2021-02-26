Fergus Falls sophomore hockey player Isaac Johnson played hero for the Otters Thursday as his overtime goal put the home team over the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 6-5.
Johnson’s goal propelled the Otters to their 11th consecutive win, tying streaks set by Fergus Falls teams of 1977-78 and 1984-85.
The scoring started 57 seconds into the game as Cole Zierden lit the lamp off passes from Matthew Niblock and Andrew Johnson. But the lead would be shortlived as Sartell responded with three straight goals from Lucas Smith, Michael Webster and Hayden Walters to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.
In the second, Zierden notched his second goal with an assist from Isaac Johnson at 1:41. The Sabres looked to put the game away as they snuck in two more goals in the period, one from Tory Lund and the other from Thomas Franke. Fergus Falls did not have any quit in them as they cut the lead to 5-4 with a goal by Colton Partain (Michael DeBrito) and Isaac Young (Ian Richards) before the second intermission.
The Otters would tie the game just over two minutes into the period as Kellen Stenstrom cashed in a Land Thacker pass. Neither team could tally another goal before the end of regulation.
With their winning streak in the balance, the Otters took down the Sabres with Isaac Johnson’s goal, assisted by Niblock, at 1:55 in the extra session.
“Tough 6-5 OT win,” Otters head coach Mike Donaghue said. “Our guys faced a lot of adversity tonight and fought their way through it,” Otters head coach Mike Donague said. “Got down 5-2 and just kept battling and climbed our way back into it. Never quit, just kept going.”
Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson recorded 24 saves in the game, while the Otters had 43 shots on goal.
The Otters will get a bit of a break before traveling to take on Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
