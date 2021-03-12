The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team celebrated a 9-2 victory over the Willmar Cardinals Thursday. To add to the celebration, the Otters won their first ever Central Lakes Conference championship.
Things started out rough as the Cardinals got on the board 19 seconds into the first period as Cullen Gregory slipped in a goal. Matthew Niblock tied the game for the Otters at 7:55 as he lit the lamp on an Isaac Johnson pass. Niblock put Fergus Falls in the lead with his second goal of the game on assists from Johnson and Colton Partain.
In the second period, the Otters began to take control as Isaac Johnson ripped in a power-play goal at 1:25, assisted by Niblock and Partain. Willmar countered with a goal by Ethan Stark over five minutes into the period, but Fergus Falls got the goal back as Isaac Young scored on a Mike DeBrito pass to give the Otters a 4-2 lead entering the second intermission.
The Otters closed the door in the final stanza with a five-goal period. DeBrito tapped in a power-play goal at 1:05 in the period, while Isaac Johnson scored his second of the game at 5:21 with assists from Andrew Johnson and Partain. DeBrito scored another goal over a minute later with assists from Andrew Johnson and Carter Thielke, while Isaac Johnson completed a hat trick 14 seconds after that unassisted. Maveric Kalenberg capped off the scoring by the Otters at 12:30 with assists from Jay Katzenmeyer and Noah Tarczon.
The Otters will close out their regular season Saturday as they travel to take on Bemidji at 2 p.m.
