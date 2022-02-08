Celebrating their seniors on Tuesday night, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team picked up a 4-1 victory over River Lakes.
Fergus Falls got on the board in the first period, with a goal at the 6:27 mark, by Brayden Nelson. He was assisted on the goal by Cole Wentworth and Landon Thacker.
The Otters tallied another goal in the second period. This time it was a power play goal by Carter Thielke, with assists going to Michael DeBrito and Issac Johnson.
Then at the 7:06 mark in the third period, Kellen Stenstrom found the back of the net. Shane Zierden and Thielke came up with assist.
River Lakes tallied their lone goal a few minutes later in the third. Johnson scored an empty netter, with an assist to Thielke, to end the scoring.
“I thought it was a real solid effort, from the drop of the puck to the final buzzer,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “We talk about this time of year, needing to put 51 minutes together and we need all the guys clicking, all the guys going and we had that here tonight.”
Ben Swanson stopped 21 shots on the night, as the Otters put 36 shots on goal themselves. Swanson is now the all-time win leader for goalies in Otters boys hockey history.
The win improved Fergus Falls to 15-7. They will be back in action on Feb. 10, hosting Alexandria in a section contest.
