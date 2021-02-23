BRAINERD — It was an exciting matchup down to the last second as the Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team recorded its 10th consecutive victory Tuesday as the Otters topped the Brainerd Warriors 4-3.
The first period saw both teams feeling each other out as the action was limited. Brainerd broke through with a goal by Alex Jones late in the period to take a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, the Otters got back into the game as Owen Babolian took a shot on net and Isaac Young cashed it in to tie the game. Jones put the Warriors back on top briefly with his second goal of the evening, but the Otters responded with a power-play goal as Matthew Niblock flipped in a pass from Andrew Johnson. Fergus Falls grabbed the lead before the end of the period as Isaac Young lit the lamp on a short-handed goal with an assist going to Michael DeBrito.
In the final stanza, the Warriors Ares Soukup tied the game but again the Otters regained the lead as DeBrito sounded the buzzer with his first of the game. In the final seconds, the hostting Warriors had opportunities to tie but the Otters held on for the win.
Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson recorded 32 saves in the game, while the Otters placed 28 shots on net.
The Otters will look to stretch its winning streak as they welcome in Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
