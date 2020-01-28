The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team closed out its home season Tuesday as they took on Melrose/Sauk Centre. The visitor would capture a 112-67 victory over the Otters.
“The boys swam well for our last home dual meet of the season,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “Lots of guys swam events they don’t usually swim and we still had 10 season best time so that was fun to see.”
The Otters also honored their three seniors: Steven Wohlenhaus, Will Pawlowski and Noah Osborn.
“It was a great meet to honor our three seniors, Will Pawlowski, Steven Wohlenhaus, and Noah Osborn. They have all been tremendous leaders for our team this year,” Hansen added.
The Otters were led by Pawlowski with two first-place finishes in the 500 freestyle (5:31) and 200 IM (2:17.48. Teammate Sean Edman took first in the 200 freestyle (1:57.51) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.02).
Other top individuals for Fergus Falls were Osborn in the 50 freestyle (second, 23.38), Tyler Kubela in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:09.74), Christian Reed in the 100 backstroke (third, 1:10.02) and Ty Butler in the 100 butterfly (third, 1:08.17).
In the relay events, the Otters took the top two spots in the 400 freestyle as the team of Edman, Osborn, Wohlenhaus and Pawlowski (3:37.57) took first followed by the team of Butler, Reed, Micah Zosel and Max Nacke (4:06.56). In the 200 medley relay, the team of Osborn, Wohlenhaus, Butler and Reed (1:59.58) finished as runners-up, while the team of Kubela, Nacke, Ryan Aanerud and Logan Rott (2:00.54) took third. The 200 freestyle team of Pawlowski, Osborn, Kubela and Edman (1:35.67) finished in second.
The Otters will travel for their next meet as they take on St. Cloud Apollo at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.