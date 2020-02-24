MORRIS — The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team closed out its season Friday and Saturday at the Section 5A meet.
The Otters would finish sixth as a team at the meet with a score of 168. Sartell-St. Stephen (491) would win the meet, followed by Alexandria (484) and Melrose-Sauk Centre (305).
“Good effort by the boys today,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “The goal is always to get kids to the state meet. We came close in a few events and especially in the 400 free relay to miss out by .39 seconds stings quite a bit. That relay gave everything they had and we just came up a little short. Will Pawlowski had a terrific day in his individual events, swimming lifetime best times in both. Sean Edman knew what he had to do in both of his events to qualify for state and he went after it, it just wasn't quite enough, unfortunately. Congratulations to the boys on a good season. They improved so much during the year.”
Fergus Falls was led in individual performances by Pawlowski and Edman. Pawlowski finished fifth in the50 freestyle (23.00), while Edman finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (50.35) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:51.31). Ryan Aanerud would finish eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.80).
In the relay events, the relay team of Pawlowski, Edman, Noah Osborn and Tyler Kubela as they finished fourth (1:33.21) in the 200 freestyle and take fifth (3:25.99) in the 400 freestyle race. The 200 medley relay team of Osborn, Kubela, Steven Wohlenhaus and Ty Butler would finish in sixth (1:54.59).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.