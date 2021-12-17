ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team competed against Central Lakes Conference foes the St. Cloud Apollo Thursday, with the Otters falling to the Eagles 96-69.
“We are pretty happy with how the boys swam today. Our practices have been pretty intense this past week and I know the boys were feeling it today. Several guys had lifetime best times or close to it today. Adrian Blondeau continues to impress with his time drops. He is really starting to believe in himself. Micah Zosel had some great races with best times in the 100 free and his 400 free relay split. I was also impressed with Mason Braun swimming his first 200 free race. He really went after it,” said Otters head coach Randy Hansen. “Our younger guys are starting to show some nice improvements too with Landon Votava swimming a lifetime best in the 100 free and Reece Hansen a lifetime best in the 100 back and 50 free.”
On Tuesday the Otters will host Alexandria at 6 p.m. for Fergus Falls’ last meet before the Christmas break.
Individual Otters results are as follow:
200 Medley Relay
3. Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel, Jacob Kettner, Zander Childers (1:59.12); 4. Adrian Blondeau, Landon Votava, Reece Hansen, Tobin Childers (2:12.27).
200 Freestyle
3. Christian Reed (2:02.33).
200 IM
3. Micah Zosel (2:24.77); 5. Matthew Tuel (2:32.10).
