WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team competed at the Central Lakes Conference Championships Saturday.

The Otters would finish seventh at the meet with a score of 102.5. Sartell (504) won the meet, while Alexandria (438.5) and Brainerd (432.5) were in the top three.

“The CLC meet is always tough,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “It comes at a time when the boys are tired from the long season. It is hard to drop lots of time at this meet. but we still had 11 season best times. Our taper starts on Monday and their bodies will begin to bounce back and hopefully swim their best at the section meet in two weeks.”

Sean Edman had two top 10 finishes at the meet for Fergus Falls as he took ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.74) and 10th in the 100 freestyle (52.14).

In the relay events, the 200 freestyle team of Edman, Will Pawlowski, Noah Osborn and Tyler Kubela finished in seventh with a time of 1:35.60, while the same group finished in 10th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:39.74.

The Otters will now prepare for the Section 5A meet Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday Feb. 22.

