The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving tam picked up a win Tuesday as they defeated Moorhead and Detroit Lakes in a home triangular.
The Otters recorded a team score of 130, followed by Moorhead (107) and Detroit Lakes (79).
“Really nice to get a win tonight,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “Really proud of our effort. We told the boys that it was possible to win but they would have to dig deep after swimming a tough meet yesterday. They responded really well with 16 season best times.”
Sean Edman picked up two individual wins for the Otters placing first in the 50 freestyle (24.20) and 100 freestyle (52.54). Other top finishers for the Otters were Will Pawlowski in the 100 butterfly (first, 1:01.18) and 200 IM (second, 2:16.62), Christian Reed in the 500 freestyle (first, 5:44.80) and 200 freestyle (second, 2:07.95), Noah Osborn in the 200 freestyle (first, 2:01.34) and 100 backstroke (second, 1:02.15), Micah Zosel in the 500 freestyle (second, 6:25.61) and Ryan Aanerud in 100 backstroke (third, 1:06.55).
In the relay events, the Otters 200 freestyle team of Pawlowski, Osborn, Edman and Tyler Kubela (1:36.31) and the 400 freestyle team of Pawlowski, Osborn, Reed and Edman (3:39.76) each took firsts in their respective events.
The Otters will be back Tuesday, Jan. 28 for a dual against Melrose Area at 6 p.m.
