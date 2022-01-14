In a battle with Central Lakes Conference foe on Jan. 11, the Fergus Falls Otter boys swimming and diving team came up short against the Brainerd Warriors via a 103-56 score. “Brainerd is a deep and well-coached team,” stated coach Randy Hansen. “We took this opportunity to swim guys in different events, in fact most guys swam two or more events that they have not swam for years in some cases.”
Matthew Tuel and William Ness-Ludwig finished first and second respectively in the 100-yard backstroke. Tuel’s winning time was 1:12.33. During the 100-yard breaststroke, Tobin Childers took home top honors, with a time of 1:31.37. The last 1st place finish for the Otters was the 400-yard freestyle relay, clocking in with a time of 4:03.43. The four swimmers were Jacob Kettner, Zander Childers, Christian Reed and Tobin. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team consisting of Adrian Blondeau, Logan Rott, Micah Zosel and Kettner captured third place. Reed took home third place in the 50-yard freestyle. It was a third place finish for Zosel in the 100-yard freestyle.
“It is hard to go through the season always swimming the same thing so it was good to have a variety tonight,” mentioned Hansen.
Fergus Falls boys swimming and diving will compete again on Jan. 15, at the True Team meet in Alexandria.
