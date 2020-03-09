The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team closed out its 2019-20 season with its annual awards banquet Sunday.
Will Pawlowski received the Olson Award for Most Valuable Swimmer and also the Coaches Cup. Tyler Kubela took home both the Most Improved and Team Spirit awards, while Christian Reed (Hardest Worker) and Ryan Aanerud (Del Norris Spirt & Integrity) also were awarded.
Steve Wohlenhaus received the Tom Uvaas Swim Scholarship, while he and Pawlowski both were earned CLC Scholar Athlete nods.
