MORRIS — The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team competed in the Section 5A True Team meet Monday.
The Otters would finish in fourth with a score of 597.5), while Sartell-St. Stephen (1,117), Alexandria (959) and Melrose-Sauk Centre (901.5) would finish in the top three.
“I was happy with how we performed today, especially considering we have not swam since Thursday,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “Our team goal was fourth place and it was nice to get that. Only nine PRs but that was good considering our time off and no school today.”
The Otters will host Detroit Lakes and Moorhead in a triangular Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Fergus Falls Results
200 Medley Relay
8. Ryan Aanerud, Steven Wohlenhaus, Tyler Kubela, Max Nacke (2:00.98), 13. Alec Richards, Micah Zosel, Ty Butler, Tobin Childers (2:12.29), 17. Adrian Blondeau, William Nuss, Logan Rott, William Ness-Ludwig (2:36.93).
200 Freestyle
8. Noah Osborn (2:02.08), 12. Christian Reed (2:06.67), 14. Micah Zosel (2:17.50), 22. Matt Pajari (2:49.36).
200 IM
8. Steven Wohlenhaus (2:27.75), 13. Logan Rott (2:38.42).
50 Freestyle
5. Will Pawlowski (24.06), 8. Sean Edman (24.59), 17. Max Nacke (26.57), 21. William Ness-Ludwig (32.46).
100 Butterfly
10. Ty Butler (1:08.89), 12. Tyler Kubela (1:13.43).
100 Freestyle
3. Sean Edman (53.03), 4. Will Pawlowski (53.26), 13. Ryan Aanerud (58.91), 16. Alec Richards (1:01.97).
500 Freestyle
7. Noah Osborn (5:38.42), 9. Christian Reed (5:47.70), 18. Matt Pajari (7:10.79).
200 Freestyle Relay
5. Sean Edman, Noah Osborn, Tyler Kubela, Will Pawlowski (1:38.34), 9. Ty Butler, Christian Reed, Steven Wohlenhaus, Max Nacke (1:46.95), 14. Micah Zosel, William Ness-Ludwig, Tobin Childers, Logan Rott (2:01.18), 21. Adrian Blondeau, Jacob Kettner, Quinn Rehm, William Nuss (2:17.06).
100 Backstroke
9. Ryan Aanerud (1:07.90), 13. Alec Richards (1:16.01), 16. Adrian Blondeau (1:30.82).
100 Breaststroke
11. Steven Wohlenhaus (1:16.98), 13. Logan Rott (1:20.42), 15. Micah Zosel (1:21.64).
400 Freestyle Relay
5. Sean Edman, Noah Osborn, Tyler Kubela, Will Pawlowski (3:41.69), 11. Ty Butler, Ryan Aanerud, Max Nacke, Christian Reed (4:06.27), 17. Alec Richards, William Ness-Ludwig, Adrian Blondeau, Matt Pajari (4:49.58), 20. (5:32.84) Tobin Childers, Jacob Newborg, William Nuss, Quinn Rehm (5:32.84).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.