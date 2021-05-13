The Fergus Falls boys’ tennis team picked up a pair of 4-3 victories in a home triangular Tuesday as the Otters defeated Perham and East Grand Forks.

In the match against Perham, the Otters would sweep the doubles and pick up a win in No.4 singles.

Carter Ness put the Otters on top as he topped Jack Fudge 6-3, 6-1 in singles. The duos of Colton Partain and Matthew Niblock (6-4, 6-1), Charles Vaughn and Josh Kasper (6-4, 4-6, 15-13) and Connor Ackerson and Grant Ackerson (6-0, 6-0) each got a win in their matchup.

In the match again East Grand Forks, the Otters would sweep singles on the way to the win.

Ness (6-1, 7-5), Niblock (6-1, 6-4), Ben Schierer (6-2, 6-4) and Noah Tarczon (6-0, 6-1) each claimed wins in singles.

