The Fergus Falls Hurricanes trounced the Vergas Loons 11-0 in a Sunday night showdown to capture the Countryside League title for a first-round bye in the Region 16C playoffs.
The ‘Canes got on the board early in the bottom of the first with RBI singles from Mitch Porter and Alex Hexum to give Fergus Falls a 2-0 lead. In the third inning the ‘Canes kept up the pressure with Tosten Mann, Darin Stnislawski and Porter each reaching base in order on singles scoring another run for Fergus Falls.
In the fifth inning the ‘Canes would open the floodgates starting with Mann crushing a triple to lead off the inning. He would go on to score on a Darin Stanislawski double while Hexum would reach base after getting hit by a pitch. Austin Stanislawski would load the bases on a single followed by Carter Thielke driving in two runs on a base hit. Sean McGuire would also single in a run followed by Jack Hiedeman getting on base driving in a run of his own. Mann would continue where he left off at the top of the order blasting a two-run single. The ‘Canes plated an impressive seven runs in the fifth with their final score of the game coming in the sixth by way of a Tommy Hiedeman two-out single to score Austin Stanislawski.
Leading the 15-hit offense for the ‘Canes was Mann (4-for-4, 3B, 2R, 3RBI), Darin Stanislawski (2-for-4, 2B, 2R, RBI), Porter (2-for-4, RBI) and Thielke (2-for-3, R, 2RBI).
The ‘Canes will now hit the road to take on Dilworth on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
