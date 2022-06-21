Returning to action this past weekend, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team finished with a pair of wins before dropping a tight game in the championship at the Elrosa tournament.
Friday night saw a walk off victory, 4-3 over the Royalton Riverdogs. The Canes struck early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sean McGuire roped a double and Alex Hensch followed with a single. With two runners in scoring position, Tosten Mann doubled to drive in two and a ground out later in the inning scored Mann.
Royalton got two back in the top of the third and then tied the game with a run in the fifth inning. The score would remain deadlocked at three until the bottom of the ninth.
With extra inning rules putting a runner on second base, a one out single by Hensch put runners on the corners. That was followed by an intentional walk to Mann. With the bases loaded, Darin Stanislawski delivered a sharp single up the middle, for the game winning hit.
Alex Hexum started on the mound, going six and a third innings. He allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, while picking up six strikeouts. Dan Revering came in in relief in the seventh, picking up the win with a scoreless appearance.
Offensive leaders included McGuire going 2-5, with a double. Hensch was 3-4 with a run and two stolen bases and Carter Thielke was 2-4.
Canes 4 Saint Peter 1
Taking on the Saints of Saint Peter, on Saturday, the Canes fell behind 1-0, before scoring all of their runs in the fifth. Owen Krueger reached on an error to start the inning. McGuire walked and Hensch followed with a single to load the bases. Mann followed and gave the Canes all the runs they would need, as he cleared the bases with a grand slam.
Darin went the distance on the hill, scattering four hits and five walks, with five strikeouts. Hensch and Mann each had two hits and Revering was 3-4 with a double.
Elrosa 4 Canes 3
Taking on the hosts in the championship game on Sunday, the Canes would fall via a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Elrosa Saints would score two runs in the first, thanks to a pair of Fergus errors. The game would then be tied up in the top of the sixth.
Darin reached on an error to lead off the inning. After a pair of outs, Austin Stanislawski singled in Darin and two more singles would push Austin across the plate.
Elrosa reclaimed the lead with an unearned run in the home half of the sixth inning. The Canes answered with an RBI single by Revering, to tie the game in the seventh.
The hosts would use a sacrifice bunt to move the runner from second to third before the aforementioned sacrifice fly ended the game.
Revering and McGuire both saw time on the mound, with McGuire taking the loss. Hensch went 2-4 with a run.
Fergus Falls did out hit Elrosa in the championship game, but could not overcome seven errors.
The Canes will return to action on June 26, hosting Pelican Rapids, in a doubleheader.
Game one R H E LOB
Royalton Riverdogs 002 010 000 3 4 1 10
Fergus Canes 300 000 001 4 12 1 12
Game two
Fergus Canes 000 040 0 4 10 1 9
St Peter Saints 001 000 0 1 4 1 5
Game three
Fergus Canes 000 002 10 3 9 7 9
Elrosa Saints 200 001 01 4 7 3 11