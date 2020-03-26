The Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame will honor four new inductees in 2020.
A ceremony, open to the public, will hopefully be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Fergus Falls VFW with Craig Olson as emcee. Social will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Inductees for 2020 include former Fergus Falls Otter athletes Gordy Kvern, class of 1960; Mark Toso, class of 1975; Cathy Cranston, class of 1976 and Larry Eisinger who was instrumental in organizing youth soccer programs in Fergus falls.
This brings to 94 the total number of inductees into the Chamber Sports Hall of Fame. Charter members were inducted in 1986.
A permanent display is in place at the front entrance to Kennedy Secondary School.
Honorees include not only Fergus Falls High School graduates and coaches. Other inductees include members of the Fergus Falls Red Sox town baseball team, Hillcrest and M State athletes and coaches, trap shooters, snowmobilers, boxing club coaches, barefoot water ski participants, members of the sports media, outstanding Otter fans and others.
Criteria for induction also includes good citizenship and the betterment of our nation through one’s chosen profession.
