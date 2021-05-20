The Fergus Falls Clay Busters have been outside enjoying their 2021 season after seeing 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.
Week 1
The Fergus Falls Clay Busters started their season with a bang with a full roster of 45 shooters.
Although their first week was plagued with snow, wind, and rain, they managed to step up and break an impressive number of targets. Leading the team was return shooter Daniel Klinnert with a perfect score of 25. New shooter, Jacob Widness, was able to put a 24 on the board followed by 23s shot by Elias Koile, Rusty Lager Johnson, Ethan McGuiness, Jordan Lee and Luke Anderson.
Week 2
The Fergus Falls Clay Busters trap team completed their second week of competition for the 2021 season.
Forty five shooters showed up to battle extremely windy conditions. Ethan McGuiness was high score of the week with a 23, only missing two targets for the round. With two-thirds of the team coming in as new shooters, it has been great to see steady improvement during their Sunday and Tuesday night shoots.
Head coach Steve Adams has his coaching staff working hard to continue to develop consistency and fundamentals as they head into the last three weeks of competition shooting.
