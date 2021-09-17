LITTLE FALLS — The Fergus Falls cross-country team traveled to Little Falls for the 56th annual Lucky Lindy Invitational Thursday but unpredictable weather brought a premature close to the meet during the girls’ varsity portion while the middle school races were cancelled entirely.
The Otters boys’ team continued to push the competition finishing seventh out of 21 teams. Taking the top-three spots for the boys’ portion of the competition was Bemidji (first), St. Cloud Cathedral (second) and Minnehaha Academy (third). Individually for the Fergus Falls boys Conrad Lobb (19th) had the best finish followed by Jaden Miller (25th), Jack Welde (44th), Luke Schroeder (46th), Matthew Tuel (69th), David Ronnevik (82nd) and Logan Bredenberg (97th).
The JV boys also had a great showing placing sixth out of 18 teams. Individual leaders for the Otters were Henry Greenagel (fifth), Tommy Erickson (11th), Alex Burrow (31st), Micah Mouser (41st), Aaron Shern (47th), Camden Skjeret (52nd) and Oliver Thorson (55th).
On the girls’ side of the competition Alexandria took first followed by Rocori (second) and St. Cloud Cathedral (third) — the Otters finished 15th out of 19 teams.
Individually for the Otters Naomi Dummer (55th) finished with the best time followed by Ainsley Hansen (63rd), Sarah Grotberg (70th), Rebecca Schindler (89th), Julia Anderson (107), Hannah Scharnberg (117) and Miah Schmidt (133rd).
“I felt the girls held their composure and raced well in uncertain conditions,” said Otters girls’ head coach Niki Welde. “Naomi Dummer again led the Otters with a 47-second drop on her personal best time. She continues to show her strength in each race she runs. Ainsley Hansen finished next for us. She ran an outstanding second half of her race to drop 1 ½ off her season best, nearing her all-time best.”
The Otters’ next cross country meet will be Sept. 25 in Milaca for the Milaca Mega Meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.