Hustling

Luke Schroeder runs the course. The Fergus Falls cross country team hosted the John Hermes Invite Thursday.

 Jerry Nuss

The Fergus Falls cross country teams welcomed in Alexandria and Moorhead for the John Hermes Invite Thursday at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

“Tonight's cooler weather brought great time drops all around,” Otter girls’ head coach Niki Welde said.

In the girls’ race, Emily Nuss led the Otters with a fifth-place finish in a time of 20:33.5. Fergus Falls next four varsity runners finished in the top 20 as Sierra Hatlewick (12th, 21:44.3), Julia Anderson (13th, 21:58.6), Ainsley Hansen (17th, 22:51.3) and Naomi Dummer (18th, 23:06.4). Also competing for the Otters were Rebecca Schindler (19th, 23:34) and Ellia Soydara (20th, 24:23.3).

“We ran tough against two great teams in the section and conference,” Welde said.

Alexandria (20) would claim team honors, while Moorhead (47) and Fergus Falls (65).

In the boys’ race, Moorhead would edge Alexandria in a tiebreaker as both teams scored 29. The Otters woudl finish in third with a team score of 70.

Conrad Lobb (18:09.6) led the Otters on the course with an eigth-place finish, while teammates Luke Schroeder (13th, 19:10.5) and Jaden Miller (14th, 19:19.6) also finished in the top 15. Logan Bredenberg (17th, 20:10.9) and Kolsen Papon (18th, 20:20.2) rounded out the team scoring for Fergus Falls.

The Otters will be back in action Thursday, Oct. 8 as they host another meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course at 4 p.m.

