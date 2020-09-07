The path to the finish line

Fergus Falls senior Sierra Hatlewick treks the course in the Otters opener at Sauk Rapids Thursday, Sept. 3. The Otter girls finished second at the meet, while the boys would take third.

 Jerry Nuss

SAUK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls girls’ and boys’ cross country teams kicked off their season Thursday, Sept. 3, in a triangular against St. Cloud Apollo and Willmar.

The Otter girls team finished in second place (59), edging St. Cloud Apollo (60). Willmar would run away with the victory, finishing with 15 points.

The Cardinals would take the top five places as eighth-graders Lauren Eilers (19:56.7) and Erin Eilers (20:05.3) finished one and two, followed by teammates Lyndi Koosman (third, 21:00.8), Nina Dawson (fourth, 21:07.9) and Hannah Quinn (fifth, 21:08.4).

Fergus Falls was led by senior runner Emily Nuss (22:12.7) with a seventh-place finish. Teammates Sierra Hatlewick (10th, 23:03.5), Ainsley Hansen (11th, 23:31.7), Karolyn Papon (15th, 24:35.3) and Rebecca Schindler (16th, 24:36.9) all finished in the top 20.

In the boys’ meet, the Otters (74) would finish in third with St. Cloud Apollo (26) and Willmar (34) taking the top two spots.

The Otters were led by Conrad Lobb (18:44.7) with an eighth-place finish. Teammates Luke Schroeder (12th, 19:07.8), Kolsen Papon (17th, 21:55.1), Aiden Lindgren (18th, 22:12.8), Jackson Lysne (19th, 23:25.6), Tucker Rowlan (20th, 24:14.4) and Oliver Thorson (21st, 25:03.9) rounded out the varsity runners.

