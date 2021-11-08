NORTHFIELD — Two members of the Fergus Falls cross-country team competed for Fergus Falls in the Class AA state meet at St. Olaf College Saturday with one runner in each the boys’ and girls’ division.
Representing the Fergus Falls boys’ team was freshman Jaden Miller, who has been a consistent force for the Otters all season long, as he finished 72nd overall in a time of 17:44.62. Filling out the top three spots individually is Alden Keller in first place (15:53.27) from Breck School, Shef West from Blake School in second (15:59.45) and Annandale’s Sal Wirth in third (16:02.32).
As a team Big Lake (92) finished in first, followed by Monticello (second, 102) and St. Paul Highland Park (third, 108).
In the girls’ individual portion of the Class AA state competition Fergus Falls seventh-grader Cassie Wellman broke into the top 25 finishing 21st overall in a time of 19:34.00, capping a strong season that saw Wellman join the varsity ranks late in the season. Rounding out the top-three spots is Isabella Schmitz (17:59.44) in first place from Hutchinson, Albany’s Olivia Goebel (18:07.90) in second and from Pequot Lakes, Calia Chaney (18:44.99) in third.
As a team St. Paul Highland Park (second, 61) placed first followed by Willmar (second, 78) and Alexandria (third, 79).
