The Fergus Falls cross country teams held their end of the year awards banquet Tuesday.

Conrad Lobb and Emily Nuss received Most Valuable Runners and Hardest Worker awards.

Luke Schroeder (Spirit), Sarah Grotberg (Spirit), Aiden Lingren (Most Improved), Sierra Hatlewick (Most Improved) and Naomi Dummer (Most Improved) were also given varsity awards.

Middle School runners also received their awards at the banquet. Winners were Logan Bredenberg (Most Valuable, Hardest Worker, Spirit Award), Julia Anderson (Most Valuable, Most Improved, Hardest Worker), Tommy Erickson (Most Improved) and Hannah Scharnberg (Spirit Award).

