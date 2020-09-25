SARTELL — The Fergus Falls cross country teams traveled to Sartell to compete in the Run4Rustie Invite Thursday. Both Otters teams would finish in third place behind hosting Sartell-St.Stephen and Moorhead.
“This was our second meet this week,” Otters girls’ head coach Niki Welde said. “We usually try not race within such a tight time frame, but with time constraints on the season this was what we had. Considering the tough racing conditions in the heat on Tuesday, and a quick turnaround in our race schedule, the girls overall had great times.”
In the girls’ race, Fergus Falls runner Emily Nuss would finish fifth with a time of 21:24. “Emily ran a smart race tucking in with that pack and jostling for that fifth place,” Welde said.
Sierra Hatlewick (eighth, 22:36) also finished in the top 10, while Julia Anderson (12th, 23:05), Ainsley Hansen (14th, 23:32) and Naomi Dummer (15th, 23:48) recorded varsity team times. Rebecca Schindler (17th, 24:35) and Ellia Soydara (19th, 25:40) also ran the varsity race.
Junior Conrad Lobb led the way for the Otter boys with a time of 18:43 for a eighth-place finish. Luke Schroeder (15th, 19:18), Jaden Miller (18th, 20:08), Jack Welde (19th, 20:15) and Logan Brendenberg (20th, 21:02) rounded out the varsity scoring. Tommy Erickson (21st, 21:10), Kolsen Papon (22nd, 21:11) and Aiden Lindgren (23rd, 21:20) also competed for the Otters.
The Otters will host their first home meet of the season at Pebble Lake Golf Course at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
