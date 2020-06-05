Like many other events planned for the area in 2020, the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club regrets that it has decided to cancel its 100th anniversary celebration scheduled for the Bigwood Event Center later this August. With so many uncertainties going forward the club’s board of directors made the decision late last week.
In spite of that resolution the club remains active in the management of their lands which are open to the public and established trails. The hiking trail at the One Mile Nature Area continues to be mowed on a regular basis and the entrance road to the picnic shelter has been improved for better access. It’s nice to see so many local residents taking advantage of the groomed hiking trails out there.
Earlier this year, to celebrate the club’s historic anniversary, an attractive interactive exhibit was set up at the county historical museum on Lincoln Avenue. When the facility reopens people are encouraged to come and enjoy the display that also features the rich hunting and fishing history of Otter Tail County and the establishment of the Fergus Falls goose flock in 1963.
So the club will remain as active as it can be under the current restrictions and always welcomes new members. Anyone interested in becoming a member can request that information from the club at P.O. Box 221 or their website at www.fffgc.org. Let’s all keep on enjoying the beautiful outdoors that our county offers.
