Last weekend the Fergus Falls Flyers swim team participated in the 45th annual Alexandria Lake Swim and Pool Sprint swim meet.
This marks the first return to competitive swimming for the Flyers since the COVID pandemic. The Flyers sent six swimmers ranging in ages from 9-13. All swimmers achieved best times in all of their events. In the 9-10-year-old PreC division, Marissa Thoma earned first in 50 and 100 backstroke, second in the 50 freestyle, and third in the 100 IM. Brynn Pausch and Kenzie Combrink also competed in the 9-10 PreC division. Brynn placed in the top eight in the 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke, and Kenzie placed in the top eight in the 50 backstroke.
Alexis Thoma and Maeve Cox competed in the 11-12 age group. Alexis placed first in the PreC division in 100 backstroke and second in the 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, and 100 breaststroke. She also placed in the top eight in the 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly, and 100 IM. In the same division, Maeve placed third in the 100 backstroke and in the top eight in the 50 and 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, and 50 and 100 breaststroke.
Ava Api competed in the 13-14-year-old PreC division. She took first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, second in the 100 IM, and placed in the top eight in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
The Fergus Falls Flyers are hosting their first home meet since 2018 on June 22 at 5 p.m. at the KSS pool.
