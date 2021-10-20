The No. 2 seed and two home playoff games were on the line Wednesday at Otter Stadium as Fergus Falls overcame an early game deficit — defeating the East Grand Forks (EGF) Green Wave 30-23 — by using fourth-quarter heroics including a 95-yard drive with 1:26 left to play on the clock to end the tie.
In the first quarter after receiving the ball and being forced to punt, EGF would put two points on the board by stopping Fergus Falls’ offense then blocking the Otters punt for a safety (2-0). After the ensuing Otters kickoff from their 20-yard line the Green Wave would pick up the series with excellent field position, marching 51 yards, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run by Caleb Schmiedeberg followed by the extra point, increasing the deficit to 9-0.
Then early in the second quarter after returning the ball to their own 49-yard line the Otters would bite into the Green Wave lead when quarterback Carter Thielke — after being flushed out of the pocket — went 24-yards on a keeper, but for a second it looked as though he’d be denied the touchdown as he bobbled the ball while crossing the goal line. Luckily for the Otters Thielke recovered the ball in the end zone for the touchdown and after Jaydon Manteufel made good on the extra point the score would be 9-7.
On the next series of downs EGF would answer back right away, scoring on a 77-yard drive capped by a 30-yard touchdown run by running back Justin Overgaard on fourth and 1 and after a missed two-point conversion the Green Wave would lead the Otters 15-7.
Not to be outdone Fergus Falls would end scoring in the half the following series forcing the Green Wave defense to fold by going 73 yards ending with a 13-yard touchdown run by Griffin Babolian. The Otters would be denied the two-point conversion as EGF held onto the lead going into the break, up 15-13.
In the third quarter after recovering a fumble the Otters would take the lead for the first time in the game after marching into Green Wave territory and connecting on a 27-yard field goal by Manteufel to make the score 16-15.
After EGF was forced to punt in the following series the Green Wave defense would block the Otters’ punt attempt, recovering the ball at their own 49-yard line but Thielke would come up with a big interception on third and long giving the Otters the ball at their own 39-yard line. One play later Thielke would connect with Luke Newman on a 61-yard touchdown pass and after making the extra-point kick the Otters would increase their lead to 23-15.
The Green Wave would answer back on the next drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter scoring on a 38-yard run by Schmiedeberg then tie it at 23-23 after converting the two-point conversion on a screen to Schmiedeberg.
After some defensive stands by both teams including an interception by the EGF defense the Otters would take possession of the ball with 1:26 left to play and go 95-yards scoring on a 21- yard game-winning touchdown pass from Thielke to Newman, followed by the Manteufel kick after for the 30-23 final.
Offensively Fergus Falls racked up 363 yards of total offense led by quarterback Thielke, who went 13 for 19 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. The Otters’ leading receiver was Luke Newman with four catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Thielke also led the Otters on the ground with 14 carries for 55 yards.
The Green Wave had 220 yards of total offense including 23 carries for 175 yards and two passes for 45 yards.
With the victory the Otters end the regular season with a 6-2 record and will play their next game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against an opponent to be announced.