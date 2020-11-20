With the football season coming to an abrupt end, the coaches and activities directors for schools in the Midwest District Red Division met virtually to vote on awards Wednesday.

The Fergus Falls Otters saw members Kaden Hartwell and Abel Aho named to the all-district team, while teammates Jack Vogl and Austin Rinke were given honorable mention.

Hartwell was also named Most Valuable Defensive Back, sharing the award with Carter Sjoblad of Pequot Lakes.

Rinke, Jack Uhrich, Ian Richards, Andrew Johnson, Lucas Oliphant, Cole Zierden, Cole Wentworth and Matthew Niblock were named to the district’s all-academic team for the season.

