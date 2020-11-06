The Fergus Falls football team used a big third quarter to sprint past the Park Rapids Area Panthers 35-0 Friday.
The Otters got on the board in the first quarter as they took their first drive down the field and saw quarterback Andrew Johnson hit Kaden Hartwell for a 17-yard touchdown pass. The point after was no good as Fergus Falls took a 6-0 lead. The score would remain that way going into the break as neither team scored in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, the Otters offense exploded with three touchdowns. The first came on a 1-yard run by Hartwell to cap off a 66-yard drive. Fergus Falls converted the two-point conversion to move the score to 14-0. On their next drive, Cole Zierden would score for the Otters as he sprinted in from a 25-yard touchdown run. Zierden would do it again, this time on a punt return as he went 67 yards to paydirt and after a Matthew Niblock extra point the score was 28-0.
In the fourth quarter, the Otters closed the door for good as Luke Newman intercepted a pass and the Otters would cash that in on a 2-yard touchdown run by Hartwell.
“It feels good,” Otters head coach Steve Olson said about the win. “The kids have played hard all season but the execution in this game was night and day. It was good to see our team play a complete game.”
Zierden led the Otters on the ground with five rushes for 62 yards, a touchdown and a punt return touchdown, while Hartwell finished with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one receiving.
On defense, the Otters saw Newman record two interceptions, while Zierden and Aho each had a pick in the win.
The Otters will hit the road Friday, Nov. 13 to take on the Perham Yellowjackets at 7 p.m.
