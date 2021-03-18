The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team opened the Section 8AA tournament with tenacious defense as the Otters forced 25 turnovers on the way to a 68-40 victory over Frazee Wednesday.
The Otters were led in scoring by Tori Ratz with 24 points, 18 coming from 3-pointers, while teammate Ellie Colbeck recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 steals. Hannah Polejewski and Paige Pearson led Fergus Falls in rebounding with seven apiece.
Frazee knocked down 10 3-pointers in the game and had three players in double figures including Dani Piche (13), Anissa Antonsen 912) and Annika Reierson (11).
The Otters will now welcome in the Roseau Rams, a 58-40 winner over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, at 7 p.m. Friday.
