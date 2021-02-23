ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team pounced on the hosting St. Cloud Tech Tigers 69-28 Tuesday in a Central Lakes Conference showdown.
The Otters started the game a little cold before finally finding their rhythm and heating up their offense. Save for the beginning stanza the Tigers struggled offensively all game unable to mount any significant surge. At halftime the Otters enjoyed a comfortable 35-14 lead.
After the break it was more of the same with Fergus Falls building on the pace set in the first half. St. Cloud was never able to find their footing and the strong defense the Otters are known for only compounded the Tigers’ offensive troubles.
“We got off to a slow start but then we picked up the intensity a little bit,” Otters assistant coach Josh Steer said. “We ended with 10 girls scoring so it was a good night.”
Leading the Otters in scoring for the night was Tori Ratz with 19 points followed by Ellie Colbeck with 17 and Logan Strom with 11. Colbeck led the offense in assists with six followed by Emily Nuss and Ratz both with four.
Defensively Ratz pulled down seven rebounds with Colbeck (5), Paige Pearson (4) and Hannah Polejewski (4) both contributing to the win.
On the undercard of Tuesday’s main event the JV team left the court victorious downing the Tigers 47-26 led by Fergus Falls’ Karlie Braeger with 13 points.
The Otters continue on the road to face the Moorhead Spuds Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. tip time.
