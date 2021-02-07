Taking control of the game in the first half, the Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team made quick work on the Detroit Lakes Lakers Saturday as the Otters claimed a 72-54 victory.
The Otters got off to a fast start as they scored 48 points in the opening half. The Lakers mustered 25 points and went into the break trailing by 23.
In the second half, Fergus Falls was outscored 31-24 but the Lakers were unable to get close.
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters with 26 points, while teammate Ainsley Hansen added 11 tallies. The Fergus Falls bench provided 21 points in the win, while the Otters owned the glass, outrebounding the Lakers 33-22.
In JV action, the Otters picked up a 52-30 victory. Cyntreya Lockett had 17 points, while Karysa Eberle (12) and Ellia Soydara (10) were also in double figures. In the ninth-grade game, the Lakers grabbed a 46-22 victory.
The Otters will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to take on the Moorhead Spuds at 7:15 p.m.
