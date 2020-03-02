Steal and a dribble
Buy Now

Fergus Falls girls’ basketball player Ellie Colbeck steals the ball during Saturday’s Section 8AA playoff game against Park Rapids Area at Concordia College in Moorhead.

 Zach Stich

MOORHEAD — It didn’t take long for the Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team to gain the edge in Saturday’s Section 8AA playoff game against Park Rapids Area. After falling behind in the first minute, the strong defensive effort and skilled shooting of the Otters allowed the team to cruise to an 82-51 victory over the Panthers at Concordia College.

Fergus Falls was stifling defensively as they forced 23 turnovers. Defense wasn’t the only thing the Otters brought to the table as sophomore Tori Ratz knocked down eight 3-pointers, finishing with 28 points, to lead Fergus Falls in scoring.

Teammate Ellie Colbeck (18), Carlie Meis (12) and Sabrina Fronning (10) were all in double figures in scoring. Colbeck would finish the game with a double-double adding 10 assists.

Park Rapids Area’s Rilee Michaelson was the long player in double figures for the Panthers with 20 points.

The Otters will now return to Concordia College to take on Roseau at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will be a battle between two section champions as Fergus Falls won Section 8AAA last season, while Roseau has won the last five Section 8AA titles.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments