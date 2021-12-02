FF girls’ basketball dominate in season/home opener

The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team opened their season at home in exemplary fashion Thursday evening, dominating Thief River Falls 74-32 for the win — the Otters’ first victory under new head coach Josh Steer, who replaced longtime coach Brad Strand after last season.
While the opening stanza didn’t quite go as planned for the Otters with the Prowlers jumping out to a quick 6-0 lead, it was only a matter of time until Fergus Falls found their footing led by Ellie Colbeck’s 11 points in the first half and some accurate 3-pointers, to go into the break, up 40-20.
The Otters continued to light up Thief River Falls to start the second half, scoring 18 unanswered points while cruising out to a 58-20 lead before rotating in some of their younger players, and while the Prowlers would eventually put some points on the board they were never able to make any significant strides to gain any ground on Fergus Falls’ lead.
In their 74-32 victory the Otters were impeccable from 3-point land connecting on 10 3-pointers — four from Tori Ratz, two from Colbeck, two from Karley Braeger and two from Brynn Sternberg. The leading scorer for Fergus Falls was Colbeck with 22 points followed closely by Ratz (19 points) and Cyntreya Lockett (9 points). Colbeck also led the Otters in steals with six followed closely once again by Ratz with five. On defense Ratz led the Otters with seven steals with Ainsley Hansen contributing four, while Hannah Polejewski led Fergus Falls with six rebounds. The Otters forced 30 turnovers against the Prowlers while committing 17 of their own.
The Prowlers were led in points by Breanna Myers with 11.
“We had a slow start in the first half but came out in the second half and put them away,” said Otters assistant coach Jess Price. “We were down 6-0 and then we came out and had a big run and then from there we never looked back.”
The Otters will continue their home stand Tuesday against Sartell-St. Stephen (1-0) at 7:15 p.m.
