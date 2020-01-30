WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team jumped in the driver seat of the Central Lakes Conference Thursday as they upended CLC foe Willmar 81-53 for their 17th straight win and moved to 10-0 in the conference.
The Otters would take command of the game early as they went into the break up 49-31. Ellie Colbeck would provide 24 of her 27 points in the half.
In the second half, Fergus Falls would continue to lean on the Cardinals to seal the victory.
Joining Colbeck in double digits in scoring was Anna Anderson (13), Tori Ratz (11), Sabrina Fronning (10) and Gretchen Davis (10).
“To get five players in double figures against a really good Willmar defense just shows great our offense was clicking,” Otters coach Kevin Pearson said.
In JV action, the Otters won 48-31. Logan Strom (13) and Ainsley Hansen (11) were both in doubel figures. The C Squad would fall 62-52 with Jenna Carlson and Carley Braeger each scoring 17.
The Otters will host the Rocori Spartans in another CLC showdown at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
