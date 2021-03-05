ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team continues to find success past the midpoint of the season as the Otters claimed a 70-39 Central Lakes Conference victory over the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles Thursday.
The Otters jumped out to an early 13-0 lead and carried its strong offensive play into halftime as they led 44-14. In the second half, the Otters added 26 points and never let the Eagles get within striking distance.
The Otters were led in scoring by Ellie Colbeck with 21 points, while teammate Tori Ratz knocked down five 3-pointers and finished the game with 19 points. Colbeck also led the team in assists with nine and Paige Pearson controlled the boards with seven rebounds.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Serenetie Jackson-Banks (13) and Keshona McGaughy (12).
The Otters won the battle of the board 31-19.
The Otters will take on another CLC team in the Willmar Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
