The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team handed the Brainerd Warriors their first loss on the season as the Otters picked up a 62-49 win Friday.
The Warriors came out with an offensive surge as they opened with the first eight points of the game. The lead wouldn’t last long as the Otters found their groove and battled back before taking a 29-13 lead into halftime.
Fergus Falls carried over the momentum from the first half as they built a 20-point lead in the second half. Brainerd would cut into the lead, but it would be too big of a hole to climb out of.
“We got off to a sluggish start we were down 8-1 at one point before the girls kicked it into gear,” Josh Steer said. “We had a really good defensive night and that led to some offense for us, our offense moved the ball well, overall it was a good team win.”
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters in scoring with 24 points, while teammate Tori Ratz made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Paige Pearson recorded a double-double for Fergus Falls as she scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Brainerd placed three players in double figures in Meghan Smith (13), Ellie Peabody (12) and Myah Nelson (11).
The Otters forced 14 turnovers in the game, while committing 12 of their own.
The Otters JV also picked up a win 59-58.
The Otters will now travel to take on another CLC rival in Willmar at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
