ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team continued its winning streak, pushing it to 19 games, as the Otters topped St. Cloud Apollo 70-31 Friday.
The Otters would take over the game early in the first half with a 15-0 run and go into the break leading 39-11.
In the second half, Fergus Falls pushed the lead to as many as 40 points before the final score.
Twelve Otters were in the scoring column with Ellie Colbeck leading the team with 14 points. Teammates Tori Ratz (13) and Carly Meis (10) were also in double figures.
The Otters would force 27 turnovers in the win.
“After a slow start, the girls found their groove, once again started by the defense, we caused a lot of turnovers,” Otters assistant coach Kevin Pearson said. “Everybody got to play, we had 12 girls score points tonight, so it was just a fun night for the Otters.”
On the undercard of the girls’ varsity game the Otters had only one matchup with Fergus Falls’ C squad taking on St. Cloud Apollo’s JV. Fergus Falls walked away the winner 50-11. The Otters were led by Carley Braeger with 17 points.
The Otters will now travel to take Minnetonka at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
