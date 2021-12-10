ROCORI — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team routed Rocori Friday 80-67 to improve to 3-0 on the season in their first road game of the year.
After the Otters jumped out to an early 21-10 lead the Spartans fought back, closing the gap to within two, 21-19. Then for Fergus Falls the key stretch of the game happened as late in the half Tori Ratz caught fire, lighting up the court, knocking down four 3-pointers before the break to help bolster Fergus Falls’ lead by 17 points. The half drew to a close with the Otters enjoying a commanding 48-31 lead.
After the break Rocori would chip away at the deficit but the result was never in question as Fergus Falls was able to score at will, including an outstanding 18 for 23 from the free-throw line in the game.
For the Otters Ellie Colbeck led all scorers with 27 points followed by Tori Ratz with 26 including seven 3-pointers total. Karley Braeger also put up double digit points coming off the bench with 11. The leading rebounder for both teams was Fergus Falls’ Ainsley Hansen with 10 followed by Colbeck with eight and Hannah Polejewski with six. Colbeck also led the team in assists with seven followed by Ratz with four.
The Spartans’ leading scorers were Jada Bierschbach (19 points), Jenna Boos (18 points), Avery Berg (11 points) and Ashley Libbesmeier (10 points).
As a team the Otters outrebounded Rocori 36-31, while turning the ball over 14 times compared to Rocori’s 15. Fergus Falls hit 26 total field goals including 10 of which were threes.
“Rocori is a good team, they had good pressure on defense, they came at us the entire game, they never let up and our girls were able to, for the most part, handle that and come out with the win,” said Otters assistant coach Jess Price after Friday’s win. “We had some good ball movement there at the end of the first half and we kept finding Tori (Ratz). She was on fire and kept knocking them down, just like we needed her to.”
The Otters will now take part in a home doubleheader Tuesday with the boys’ team playing first at 6 p.m. against Sartell-St. Stephen, followed by the girls taking on Perham at 7:30 p.m.
