The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team competed in one of the most memorable games of 2020 as they took on the Pelican Rapids Vikings in the Section 8AA championship game. The Otters did not come out on top in that game and finished the season with a 25-5 record and the Central Lakes Conference crown. With another year of experience and added motivation, the Otter girls are ready to rebound and push back to the top of the conference and section.
The Otters will return several members of its varsity lineup including Ellie Colbeck, Paige Pearson, Anna Anderson and Tori Ratz. This crew will be expected to help younger and less experienced players get in the groove as they acclimate to head coach Brad Strand’s offense and defense.
Strand has identified Logan Strom, Ainsley Hansen, Emily Nuss, Hannah Polewski, Katie Strommen, Makayla Huus, Ellia Soydara, Karley Braeger, Jenna Carlson and Cyntreya Lockett as players that will see valuable varsity minutes throughout the season. The team will look for this group to fill in the roles played by graduates Sabrina Fronning, Carlie Meis and Gretchen Davis.
The Otters have already identified their goals for 2021 and are ready for the competition. “We have a goal of defending our CLC championship and we want to compete for the section 8AA crown,” Strand said. “The girls will need to enjoy playing hard for each other whenever they step on the basketball court. There are some great teams and coaches in section 8AA. The group of girls love to compete!”
Pelican Rapids, Roseau, Perham and Crookston are just a few teams that Strand suggested were favorites in a “loaded” section. The Otters coach also said Alexandria, Brainerd, Willmar and Sartell are the teams challenging Fergus Falls for the conference crown.
Strand will be assisted by Josh Steer, Alyssa Huesby and Anna Monke-Gervais this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.