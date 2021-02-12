The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team claimed a 44-37 win Friday as the Otters snapped the Crookston Pirates seven-game winning streak.
The two teams went back and forth in the first half, but the Otters would grab the advantage and push the lead to double figures. Crookston would get back into the game, but trailed 22-13 at the break.
In the second half, the Pirates would get to within a basket of the Otters but then the Fergus Falls offense responded to hold off their visitor for the victory.
““It was a great battle between two really good section teams and our defense really showed up tonight,” Otters assistant coach Josh Steer said after the game.
Ellie Colbeck recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Tori Ratz dropped in 15 points, with 12 points coming on 3-pointers.
In JV action, the Otters would defeat the Pirates 64-35. Centreya Lockett (22) and Karlie Braeger (20) led the team in scoring.
In the C team game, the Pirates edged the Otters 29-22. Macee Butler led Fergus Falls with six points.
The Otters will hit the road for a matchup against Bemidji at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
