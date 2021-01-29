The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team used its sharpshooting offense to cruise past the visiting St. Cloud Tech Tigers 64-24 Friday.
The Otters built a commanding lead in the first half as Tori Ratz knocked down several 3-pointers and Ellie Colbeck cut through the Tiger defense. The Otters also put forth a strong defensive front as they held the Tigers to 12 points in the first half. Fergus Falls went into the break with a 38-12 lead.
In the second half, the defensive effort continued as St. Cloud could only manage to score 12 points and the Otters would rotate in several players to finish out the game.
“We played a pretty complete game the first half, we shot the ball a lot better in the first half, I would say it was a complete win, we outrebounded them, our defense forced some turnovers and held them to 12 first-half points and 12 second-half points,” Otters assistant coach Josh Steer said. “A lot of good things happened tonight and we’ll build on it from here and look forward to playing Alexandria next week on Thursday.”
Leading the way was Colbeck as she scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Ratz finished the evening with 13 points.
The Otters JV squad also walked away with a win Friday 48-40. Fergus Falls’ Jenna Carlson led the team in points scoring 12.
In the C-squad game, the Tigers edged the Otters 40-38.
The Otters will now prepare to take on perennial rival Alexandria in a road contest Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
