The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team ran away with a 79-38 victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Tuesday.
The Otters would grab a 35-18 lead at the break and continue to pour on points in the second half as they dropped in 44.
The story of the game was the Lakers turnovers as they committed 34.
“In the first half, we were able to deflect a lot of passes and tip balls, but we could never grab it,” Otters assistant coach Kevin Pearson said. “In the later part of the first half we started getting those loose balls, which led to easy baskets.”
Tori Ratz led the Otters in scoring with 22 points, while Ellie Colbeck (13) and Sabrina Fronning (10) were both in double figures. Colbeck would also record seven steals and six assists in the win.
In JV action, the Otters picked up a 46-16 victory. Karley Braeger led the Otters with eight points.
The Otters will travel to take on Willmar in a game that could decide the Central Lakes Conference title at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
