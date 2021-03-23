The Fergus Fall girls’ basketball team will return to the Section 8AA final Thursday as the Otters defeated the Hawley Nuggets 50-26 in the section semifinal Tuesday.
The Otters jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead. The Nuggets would hit a free throw, but Fergus Falls again went on another run, this time for nine. The Otters continued to pile on the points before half as they went back to the locker room with a 30-6 lead.
In the second half, the Otters began to closing the door as they built a 29-point lead and rode it until the final second ticked off the clock.
“Our defense’s intensity tonight right from the get-go was outstanding,” Otters assistant coach Josh Steer said. “That defense carried over to our offense and we got over a big hurdle we needed to get over tonight.”
Ellie Colbeck and Tori Ratz led the Otters in scoring with 15 points apiece.
The Otters will now travel to Perham for a rematch against last year’s section champion Pelican Rapids, a 46-39 overtime winner over Barnesville, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.