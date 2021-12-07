The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday at home handing Sartell-St. Stephen (2-1) their first loss of the season by the score of 71-48.
The early first half was a feeling-out process for the Otters which included seven lead changes, with Fergus Falls trailing the Sabres 26-24 at one point in the game. The Otters would eventually find their rhythm in the half before buckling down and going on a 14-point run to take the lead for good. Sartell-St. Stephen would score the last two points to go into halftime with Fergus Falls leading by 10, 38-28.
To open the second half it was all Ellie Colbeck as she scored the first seven points to extend the Otters’ lead to 45-28, while defensively Fergus Falls would go on to hold Sartell-St. Stephen to 20 points the remainder of the game. Offensively the Otters continued to pour the pressure on the Sabres, who struggled to contain the scoring trifecta of Colbeck, Tori Ratz and Ainsley Hansen all game long, as Fergus Falls closed the door on the Sabres for the 71-48 final.
For the Otters, Colbeck (31 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals) and Hansen (12 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists) finished the game both with double-doubles, while Ratz (16 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, 5 rebounds) also had a strong all-around performance.
The Sabres were led on the court by Avery Templin (13 points) and Emily Crandall (10 points). Both teams hit six 3-pointers in the game with all of the Otters’ coming in the first half. Fergus Falls was also perfect from the free-throw line going 9 for 9 while the Sabres were only 6 for 14. Another area the Otters excelled in as a team was passing the ball as they compiled an impressive 22 assists in the game.
“The girls came out with great energy and played real hard. They passed the ball well, opening up some good looks and carried that great energy over into the second half and wore out the Sabres,” said Otters assistant coach Jess Price after Tuesday night’s big win.
The Otters will be back in action Friday as they hit the road to take on Rocori at 7:15 p.m.
